Africa's Coronavirus Cases Surpass 265,000, Deaths Exceed 6,800 - WHO

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 05:17 PM

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases across the African continent has exceeded 256,000 with over 6,858 deaths, the African chapter of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The cumulative number of coronavirus cases across the African continent has exceeded 256,000 with over 6,858 deaths, the African chapter of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

"Over 256,000 confirmed #COVID19 cases on the African continent - with more than 117,800 recoveries & 6,800 deaths," the organization wrote on Twitter.

South Africa remains the most heavily infected country with 76,334 COVID-19 cases detected with 1,625 fatalities, with Egypt counting 46,289 cases and 1,672 deaths, WHO Africa's statistics show.

Matshidiso Moeti, the head of WHO Africa, earlier in the month warned that the coronavirus infection was accelerating and making its way from urban regions into the countrysides.

