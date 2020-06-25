MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Africa has reached 332,820, the World Health Organization's Regional Office announced on Thursday as concerns grow that local health care systems might not cope with the acute health crisis.

The death toll among those who have tested positive for the new coronavirus stands at 8,733. There have been more than 157,000 recoveries.

These figures include the Eastern Mediterranean region.

South Africa accounts for a third of all infections, with 111,796 people having tested positive as of Thursday. Egypt accounts for the second-biggest share of infections, with 58,141.