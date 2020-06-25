UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Africa's Coronavirus Cases Top 330,000 - WHO

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

Africa's Coronavirus Cases Top 330,000 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Africa has reached 332,820, the World Health Organization's Regional Office announced on Thursday as concerns grow that local health care systems might not cope with the acute health crisis.

The death toll among those who have tested positive for the new coronavirus stands at 8,733. There have been more than 157,000 recoveries.

These figures include the Eastern Mediterranean region.

South Africa accounts for a third of all infections, with 111,796 people having tested positive as of Thursday. Egypt accounts for the second-biggest share of infections, with 58,141.

Related Topics

Africa World Egypt All Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

8 minutes ago

UAE supports 28,000 fishermen in Yemen’s Red Sea ..

33 minutes ago

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

1 hour ago

Rice exporters, CNG, ginning and commercial import ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s resilience in face of challenges help it a ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, EU High Representative discuss ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.