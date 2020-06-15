UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Africa's Coronavirus Count Passes 240,000 - WHO

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:13 PM

Africa's Coronavirus Count Passes 240,000 - WHO

African countries have recorded over 240,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 109,900 recoveries and 6,412 deaths, the World Health Organization said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) African countries have recorded over 240,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 109,900 recoveries and 6,412 deaths, the World Health Organization said Monday.

Data published by the WHO's Regional Office for Africa shows that South Africa tops the list of affected countries on the continent with 70,038 total cases and 1,480 deaths, followed by Nigeria and Algeria.

In the Eastern Mediterranean Region, Egypt comes first with 42,980 cases and 1,484 deaths. Libya has 418 confirmed cases and eight virus-related deaths.

WHO warned last week that the pandemic in Africa was accelerating since the virus was first detected on the continent in mid-February. It took 98 days to reach 100,000 cases and only 19 days to move to 200,000 cases.

Related Topics

Africa World Egypt Algeria South Africa Libya Nigeria Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Capital police release two Indian High Commission ..

8 minutes ago

First solar eclipse of 2020 will happen on June 21

26 minutes ago

MPA Uzma Kardar removed from Punjab’s Media Stra ..

51 minutes ago

NCOC identifies top 20 cities across Pakistan with ..

59 minutes ago

Inzemam ul Haq angry over calling “Sarfraz Ahmad ..

1 hour ago

Sessions court directs FIA to lodge FIR against Cy ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.