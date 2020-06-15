African countries have recorded over 240,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 109,900 recoveries and 6,412 deaths, the World Health Organization said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) African countries have recorded over 240,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 109,900 recoveries and 6,412 deaths, the World Health Organization said Monday.

Data published by the WHO's Regional Office for Africa shows that South Africa tops the list of affected countries on the continent with 70,038 total cases and 1,480 deaths, followed by Nigeria and Algeria.

In the Eastern Mediterranean Region, Egypt comes first with 42,980 cases and 1,484 deaths. Libya has 418 confirmed cases and eight virus-related deaths.

WHO warned last week that the pandemic in Africa was accelerating since the virus was first detected on the continent in mid-February. It took 98 days to reach 100,000 cases and only 19 days to move to 200,000 cases.