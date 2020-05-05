UrduPoint.com
Africa's Coronavirus Tally Tops 46,000 - WHO

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:12 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Africa has risen to 46,547, with 1,835 people dying from it, the World Health Organization's regional office estimated on Tuesday.

South Africa leads the tally with 7,220 confirmed cases, followed by Egypt with 6,465 cases and Morocco with 5,000 cases.

Algeria has seen the largest mortality, with 465 people dying from virus-related complications since the start of the outbreak. Egypt is closely behind with 429 deaths.

The WHO estimates that almost 3.5 million people worldwide have contracted the viral lung disease, and more than 241,500 have died from it.

