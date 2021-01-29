MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The number of COVID-19 infections on the African continent has exceeded 3.5 million, the regional department of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

"Over 3.5 million confirmed #COVID19 cases on the African continent - with more than 2.

9 million recoveries & 88,000 deaths cumulatively," the department tweeted.

According to the daily update report, South Africa leads among the most affected nations on the continent, with a cumulative total of 1,437,798 coronavirus cases and 43,104 related deaths. It is followed by Morocco, which has reported 469,139 infections and a death toll of 8,224.