UrduPoint.com

Africa's COVID-19 Cases Pass 11.13 Mln: Africa CDC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2022 | 03:31 PM

Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 11.13 mln: Africa CDC

A total of 11,135,316 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Africa as of Tuesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 23 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :A total of 11,135,316 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Africa as of Tuesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union said the COVID-19 death toll across the continent stands at 247,553, while 10,296,875 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said the Africa CDC.

South Africa recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,659,698 cases, followed by Morocco with 1,159,157 cases.

In terms of caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region in Africa, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region.

Related Topics

Africa Ethiopia Tunisia Morocco From

Recent Stories

Mongolia holds national conference to protect majo ..

Mongolia holds national conference to protect major freshwater lake in northern ..

1 minute ago
 China's Hubei reports 5 locally transmitted confir ..

China's Hubei reports 5 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Wednesday

1 minute ago
 Olympic champion Zverev thrown out of Acapulco tou ..

Olympic champion Zverev thrown out of Acapulco tournament after tantrum

1 minute ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22) 23 Feb 2022

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22) 23 Feb 2022

6 minutes ago
 Islamabad police introduce online complaint manage ..

Islamabad police introduce online complaint management system

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>