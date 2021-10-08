UrduPoint.com

Africa's COVID-19 Cases Pass 8.37 Mln: Africa CDC

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 07:49 PM

Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 8.37 mln: Africa CDC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 8,371,723 as of Friday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said

ADDIS ABABA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 8,371,723 as of Friday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 213,425.

Some 7,720,490 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

Related Topics

Africa Ethiopia Tunisia Morocco From

Recent Stories

Young Emirati engineer wins seat in IEC Young Prof ..

Young Emirati engineer wins seat in IEC Young Professionals Programme

20 minutes ago
 London's Statements About Supply of Russian Gas to ..

London's Statements About Supply of Russian Gas to Europe Populism - Kremlin

14 seconds ago
 Chechen Leader Kadyrov Appoints Daughter as Region ..

Chechen Leader Kadyrov Appoints Daughter as Region's Culture Minister - Spokesma ..

16 seconds ago
 61 faculty members of KP vocational institutes com ..

61 faculty members of KP vocational institutes completes foreign training

17 seconds ago
 Senator Bazai lauds role of Pakistan Army, FC for ..

Senator Bazai lauds role of Pakistan Army, FC for helping Harnai affectees

6 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Engage With NATO on Afghanistan - ..

Russia Ready to Engage With NATO on Afghanistan - Lavrov

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.