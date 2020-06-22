UrduPoint.com
Africa's COVID-19 Cases Surpass 306,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 05:07 PM

Africa's COVID-19 cases reached 306,567 on Monday, says the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Africa's COVID-19 cases reached 306,567 on Monday, says the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The death toll in the continent, according to the latest figures, has risen to 8,115 while 146,212 patients have recovered.

Southern Africa recorded 101,700 cases, North Africa 81,500, West Africa 62,400, East Africa 31,400 and Central Africa 29,500.

North Africa suffered 3,400 fatalities so far, Southern Africa 2,000, West Africa 1,100, East Africa 939, and Central Africa 636.

In South Africa alone, 97,300 people have so far tested positive for the virus, while 1,900 people died of the infection, and 51,600 people recovered.

World is hit by the pandemic ever since it was first reported last December in China which has so far reported 84,573 confirmed cases and 4,639 deaths, with 79,536 recoveries.

The pandemic has killed over 468,500 people worldwide, with more than 8.96 million confirmed cases and close to 4.44 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

