UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Africa's COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4.85 Mln: Africa CDC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 07:18 PM

Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 4.85 mln: Africa CDC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 4,854,455 as of Wednesday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said

ADDIS ABABA, June 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :-- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 4,854,455 as of Wednesday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 131,138 while 4,395,809 patients across the continent had recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

Related Topics

Africa Egypt Ethiopia Tunisia Morocco From

Recent Stories

Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

2 minutes ago

Austria ex-minister who danced with Putin put on R ..

2 minutes ago

Qadri urges international community to understand ..

2 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather likely to persist in most parts o ..

2 minutes ago

PM 1000 playground project team visit District Now ..

5 minutes ago

Japanese universities, companies gear up to become ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.