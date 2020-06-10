The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa has surged past 200,000, and over 5,400 people with COVID-19 have died, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday

The WHO African region reports statistics every two days.

As of Monday, the figures stood at 187,875 and 5,140, respectively.

"Over 200,000 confirmed #COVID19 cases on the African continent - with more than 90,000 recoveries & 5,400 deaths," the WHO's regional office wrote on Twitter.

South Africa has the highest tally of 52,991 cases.