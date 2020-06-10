UrduPoint.com
Africa's COVID-19 Cases Top 200,000, Deaths Exceed 5,400 - WHO

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 04:20 PM

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa has surged past 200,000, and over 5,400 people with COVID-19 have died, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa has surged past 200,000, and over 5,400 people with COVID-19 have died, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

The WHO African region reports statistics every two days.

As of Monday, the figures stood at 187,875 and 5,140, respectively.

"Over 200,000 confirmed #COVID19 cases on the African continent - with more than 90,000 recoveries & 5,400 deaths," the WHO's regional office wrote on Twitter.

South Africa has the highest tally of 52,991 cases.

