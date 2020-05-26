UrduPoint.com
Africa's COVID-19 Tally Exceeds 115,000 Cases, Deaths Surpass 3,400 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 115,237, and at least 3,453 people have died, statistics from the World Health Organization's (WHO) office for the African Region showed on Tuesday.

On Monday, the WHO said there were 110,906 COVID-19 cases and 3,300 deaths in the region.

"Over 115,000 confirmed #COVID19 cases on the African continent - with more than 46,000 recoveries & 3,400 deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region," the office wrote on Twitter.

Most cases in the region were detected in South Africa (23,615), Egypt (16,513), Algeria (8,503), Morocco (7,429) Nigeria (8,068) and Ghana (6,808).

Egypt, Algeria and South Africa account for the highest number of related fatalities with 735, 609 and 481 deaths, respectively.

On Monday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that Africa was the least affected region in the world in terms of COVID-19 cases and deaths, noting that the continent had 1.5 percent of the world's reported infections and less than 0.1 percent of the global deaths from the infection.

