UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Africa's COVID-19 Tally Exceeds 38,000 Cases, Deaths Top 1,600 - WHO

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 05:04 PM

Africa's COVID-19 Tally Exceeds 38,000 Cases, Deaths Top 1,600 - WHO

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa has topped 38,700, with the death toll standing at 1,629, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa has topped 38,700, with the death toll standing at 1,629, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

As of Thursday, the figures stood at 36,460 and 1,581, respectively.

"Comoros has reported its first case of #COVID19. Over 38,000 confirmed cases on the African continent - with over 1,600 deaths," WHO African region wrote on Twitter.

Most cases in the region were detected in South Africa (5,647), Egypt (5,537), Morocco (4,359), Algeria (4,006), Ghana (2,074) and Nigeria (1,932).

Algeria (450) and Egypt (392) account for the highest number of related fatalities.

International organizations have voiced alarm over the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on already vulnerable African communities.

In April, the World Food Programme (WFP) warned that the COVID-19 crisis could generate multiple famines of "biblical proportions" in the world, first of all in Africa and the middle East. According to the WFP, over 40,000 million people in Africa may face an acute food crisis in the next three months.

Related Topics

Africa World Egypt Twitter Algeria Comoros South Africa Ghana Morocco Nigeria Middle East April May All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

54 allottees get possession letters in G-14

3 minutes ago

No new COVID-19 positive case appears in AJK

3 minutes ago

Commissioner asked to ensure essential items at fi ..

47 seconds ago

President Dr Arif Alvi asks MNAs to provide ration ..

48 seconds ago

Eight persons injured in gas-leakage explosion

50 seconds ago

8 butchers booked for profiteering

51 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.