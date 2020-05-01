The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa has topped 38,700, with the death toll standing at 1,629, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa has topped 38,700, with the death toll standing at 1,629, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

As of Thursday, the figures stood at 36,460 and 1,581, respectively.

"Comoros has reported its first case of #COVID19. Over 38,000 confirmed cases on the African continent - with over 1,600 deaths," WHO African region wrote on Twitter.

Most cases in the region were detected in South Africa (5,647), Egypt (5,537), Morocco (4,359), Algeria (4,006), Ghana (2,074) and Nigeria (1,932).

Algeria (450) and Egypt (392) account for the highest number of related fatalities.

International organizations have voiced alarm over the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on already vulnerable African communities.

In April, the World Food Programme (WFP) warned that the COVID-19 crisis could generate multiple famines of "biblical proportions" in the world, first of all in Africa and the middle East. According to the WFP, over 40,000 million people in Africa may face an acute food crisis in the next three months.