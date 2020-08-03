UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Africa's COVID-19 Tally Exceeds 943,000, Death Toll Almost 20,000 - WHO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has increased to 943,808 with the death toll of 19,971, the World Health Organization said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the number of cases confirmed stood at 928,320 with 19,681 deaths.

More than 600,000 people have recovered from the disease.

The country with the largest number of deaths is South Africa with 8,153, followed Egypt with 4,834 fatalities.

