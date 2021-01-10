UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Africa's COVID-19 Tally Tops 3Mln, Deaths Exceed 72,000 - African Union

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Africa's COVID-19 Tally Tops 3Mln, Deaths Exceed 72,000 - African Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has topped 3 million on Sunday, according to the African Union's health agency.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention dashboard shows that the continent has logged 3,021,769 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Over 2.4 million coronavirus patients have recovered and more than 72,000 have died.

In the region, South Africa has the largest tally of 1.2 million cases, including over 950,000 recoveries and more than 32,000 fatalities.

Related Topics

Africa Died South Africa Sunday Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

21 minutes ago

Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah shines light on beau ..

21 minutes ago

Bahawalnagar, Haroonabad lack development in scien ..

51 minutes ago

UAE vaccinates 66,219 people against COVID-19 in l ..

51 minutes ago

Russia reports 22,851 new COVID-19 cases

51 minutes ago

Energy Minister says gradual restoration of power ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.