Africa's COVID-19 Tally Tops 90,000 Cases, Deaths Nearing 3,000 - WHO

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa has topped 90,000, and almost 2,900 people with COVID-19 have died, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa has topped 90,000, and almost 2,900 people with COVID-19 have died, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

A day before, the figures stood at 86,721 and 2,787 respectively.

As of now, the tally reached 90,943, while the death toll rose to 2,885. More than 35,000 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Most cases in the region were detected in South Africa (17,200), Egypt (12,764), Algeria (7,377), Morocco (6,972) Nigeria (6,401) and Ghana (6,096). Egypt (645), Algeria (561) and South Africa (312) account for the highest number of related fatalities.

Earlier in the day, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the international community to support African nations amid the COVID-19 crisis, noting that they should also get equal, quick and affordable access to "any eventual" coronavirus vaccine and treatment. The UN chief warned that the pandemic was still at the initial stage in Africa and a "disruption could escalate quickly."

Last week, the WHO regional office for Africa said that COVID-19 may infect a quarter of the continent's population over the year and kill up to 150,000 if no immediate action is taken.

