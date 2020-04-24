UrduPoint.com
Africa's Cumulative COVID-19 Toll Exceeds 27,000, Death Toll Over 1,200 - WHO

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 10:51 PM

The total number of people infected with the new coronavirus across the African continent has surpassed 27,000, including more than 1,200 fatalities, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The total number of people infected with the new coronavirus across the African continent has surpassed 27,000, including more than 1,200 fatalities, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

"Over 27,000 #COVID19 cases reported on the African continent - with over 7,000 associated recoveries & 1,200 deaths recorded," the WHO regional office in Africa said on Twitter.

According to the shared spreadsheet, the worst hotbeds of COVID-19 infection in the African continent are South Africa with confirmed 3,953 cases, followed by Egypt with 3,659 cases, Morocco with 3,537 cases, and Algeria with 3,007 cases.

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.5 million people worldwide count infected and more than 175,000 people have died from the coronavirus related complications, according to WHO's latest report.

