ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Africa's potential is obvious, and Russia is interested in further deepening ties with the continent, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Africa's potential is obvious to everyone, for example, the average annual growth rate of the continent's GDP over the past 20 years, 4% and 4.

5% per year, exceeds the global ones," Putin said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit.

The president added that Russia is interested in deepening trade and humanitarian ties with Africa.