(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The situation in Ukraine does not overshadow developments in Africa, a region in which the United States' allies in Europe have significant concern and interest, Commander of the US Army Southern European Task Force Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The situation in Ukraine does not overshadow developments in Africa, a region in which the United States' allies in Europe have significant concern and interest, Commander of the US Army Southern European Task Force Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling said on Thursday.

"Despite what is happening in the Ukraine, our European allies have a vested concern and interest in Africa," Rohling said during a press briefing.

Africa's security has been an issue of concern for a long time and this issue continues to be important for the countries of Europe, he said.

On the issue of Mali, Rohling did not specify whether the United States will push the Malian armed forces not to cooperate with the private security company Wagner Group, but did say this is a policy question.

"Wagner is not an organized uniformed military force. They are mercenaries and their missions are not the same, they are there for their own interests," he said.

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations of having a military presence in various African countries. In particular, Moscow has said there were no representatives of the Russian armed forces on the territory of Mali. Russia has also said the government has nothing to do with the work of private security companies.