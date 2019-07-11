After 3 Shaking Episodes Merkel Says Taking Care of Her Health

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday following a number of shaking bouts that she was taking care of her health

On Wednesday, Merkel, 64, was seen shaking during her meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne in Berlin. This was the third time she was noticed shaking during an official event in less than a month. According to German media, on Thursday, the chancellor was seated as she listened to the anthems of Germany and Denmark during a meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

"I could say the following about my health. Firstly, I am aware of the importance of my position and behave responsibly on issues related to my health. Secondly, as a human I am also highly interested in remaining healthy and am taking care of my health," Merkel said at press conference with Danish prime minister Frederiksen.

When asked how she feels ahead of her 65th birthday, which will be celebrated next week, Merkel said that it was clear that people were growing old.

"This means that people are not becoming younger but maybe more experienced. Everything has its advantages," Merkel added.

Before the incident during Merkel's meeting with Rinne, the chancellor was seen shaking during her talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on June 18 and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on June 27.

A representative of the German government's press service told Sputnik on Wednesday that Merkel was feeling fine. The same remarks were made by the chancellor herself that same day.