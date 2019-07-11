UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

After 3 Shaking Episodes Merkel Says Taking Care Of Her Health

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 08:46 PM

After 3 Shaking Episodes Merkel Says Taking Care of Her Health

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday following a number of shaking bouts that she was taking care of her health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday following a number of shaking bouts that she was taking care of her health.

On Wednesday, Merkel, 64, was seen shaking during her meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne in Berlin. This was the third time she was noticed shaking during an official event in less than a month. According to German media, on Thursday, the chancellor was seated as she listened to the anthems of Germany and Denmark during a meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

"I could say the following about my health. Firstly, I am aware of the importance of my position and behave responsibly on issues related to my health. Secondly, as a human I am also highly interested in remaining healthy and am taking care of my health," Merkel said at press conference with Danish prime minister Frederiksen.

When asked how she feels ahead of her 65th birthday, which will be celebrated next week, Merkel said that it was clear that people were growing old.

"This means that people are not becoming younger but maybe more experienced. Everything has its advantages," Merkel added.

Before the incident during Merkel's meeting with Rinne, the chancellor was seen shaking during her talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on June 18 and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on June 27.

A representative of the German government's press service told Sputnik on Wednesday that Merkel was feeling fine. The same remarks were made by the chancellor herself that same day.

Related Topics

Prime Minister German Fine Germany Berlin Same Denmark Angela Merkel June Media Event Government

Recent Stories

Amal Clooney Told Assange to Seek Ecuadorian Minis ..

1 minute ago

Trump Says to Hold News Conference on Citizenship ..

1 minute ago

Distt admin Attock outlines code of conduct for co ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner distributes cricket kits among player ..

6 minutes ago

Two housemaid arrested on allegedly stealing valua ..

6 minutes ago

Livestock development provides base for economic d ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.