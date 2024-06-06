After a bitter break-up, Trump makes up with billionaire donors

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) In an electoral system in which money is the ultimate kingmaker, Donald Trump has been courting the country's billionaires -- and they have their checkbooks ready.

The ability of the 77-year-old presumptive Republican presidential nominee to raise money from average Americans is unchallenged, and his historic criminal conviction in New York has not dented the operation in the slightest.

Trump's campaign team says he raised more than $53 million in the 24 hours after Thursday's verdict, which saw him found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a conspiracy to unlawfully influence the 2016 election.

But for big donors, the light had drained a bit from Trump's powerful aura in the wake of the chaos surrounding his 2020 loss at the polls to Joe Biden.

On January 7, 2021, the day after Trump's supporters ransacked the US Capitol, billionaire businessman and investor Nelson Peltz said he regretted backing the real estate mogul-turned-world leader.

"What happened yesterday is a disgrace. As an American, I'm embarrassed," the Trian Partners CEO told CNBC.

But little more than a year later, this past March, Peltz welcomed Trump to his Florida home for breakfast with other high-rollers, including Tesla, SpaceX and X boss Elon Musk, The Washington Post reported.