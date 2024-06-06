After A Bitter Break-up, Trump Makes Up With Billionaire Donors
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) In an electoral system in which money is the ultimate kingmaker, Donald Trump has been courting the country's billionaires -- and they have their checkbooks ready.
The ability of the 77-year-old presumptive Republican presidential nominee to raise money from average Americans is unchallenged, and his historic criminal conviction in New York has not dented the operation in the slightest.
Trump's campaign team says he raised more than $53 million in the 24 hours after Thursday's verdict, which saw him found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a conspiracy to unlawfully influence the 2016 election.
But for big donors, the light had drained a bit from Trump's powerful aura in the wake of the chaos surrounding his 2020 loss at the polls to Joe Biden.
On January 7, 2021, the day after Trump's supporters ransacked the US Capitol, billionaire businessman and investor Nelson Peltz said he regretted backing the real estate mogul-turned-world leader.
"What happened yesterday is a disgrace. As an American, I'm embarrassed," the Trian Partners CEO told CNBC.
But little more than a year later, this past March, Peltz welcomed Trump to his Florida home for breakfast with other high-rollers, including Tesla, SpaceX and X boss Elon Musk, The Washington Post reported.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor
Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries
Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines
PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis
Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup
Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast
Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in M ..
More Stories From World
-
Meditation and AI as Paris Olympics embraces 'mindfulness'10 seconds ago
-
Four dead, dozens injured in Czech train crash30 minutes ago
-
China's commercial CERES-1 rocket launches 3 satellites30 minutes ago
-
Four killed, 20 injured in Czech train collision40 minutes ago
-
Domestic comedy continues to lead China's daily box office40 minutes ago
-
Stoinis shines as Australia cruise past Oman in T20 opener2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Türkiye & Indonesia call for united action to combat rising Islamophobia3 hours ago
-
Cricket: T20 World Cup Australia v Oman scores3 hours ago
-
All eyes on Mbappe as France aim to live up to Euro 2024 billing3 hours ago
-
Four dead, dozens injured in Czech train crash3 hours ago
-
Colombian underwater 'art gallery' serves as coral home4 hours ago
-
England expects Southgate to deliver at Euro 2024 after painful near misses4 hours ago