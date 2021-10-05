UrduPoint.com

After Afghanistan, US Sending Clear Message About Focusing On China - Borrell

After Afghanistan, US Sending Clear Message About Focusing on China - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) After withdrawing from Afghanistan, the United States is sending a clear message to the world about China now being in focus, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

''After Afghanistan, the US is sending a clear message about how they want to reorder their priorities facing China mainly, and we should be ready to adopt to this situation," Borrell said at the European Parliament's plenary session for the future of the EU-US relations.

The US recognizes the importance of having a "stronger and better performing European defense" and is committed to strengthen support for the bloc's counterterrorism effort in Sahel, Borrell added.

