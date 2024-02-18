After Champions League High Lazio Brought Low By Bologna
Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2024 | 11:30 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Lazio followed their victory over Bayern in the Champions League by throwing away an early lead to lose at home to Bologna in Serie A on Sunday.
Four days after beating Bayern Munich 1-0 in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, Lazio seemed to be building on their momentum when Gustav Isaksen gave them an 18th minute lead.
Bologna fought back with Morocco international Oussama El Azzouzi, making his first start since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, levelling in the 39th minute.
Dutchman Joshua Zirkzee earned the visitors victory with his eighth goal of the season in the 78th minute.
Bologna stayed fifth but their fourth consecutive victory lifted them level on points with Atalanta who have a game in hand.
Lazio stayed eighth but can book their second appearance in the Champions League quarter-finals on March 5 at crisis-hit Bayern.
Later on Sunday, AC Milan make the short trip to Monza and can capitalise on a slip by Juventus the day before, and climb to second.
On Saturday, Juventus could only draw 2-2 at relegation-threatened Verona and slipped nine points behind leaders Inter who beat Salernitana 4-0 on Friday.
