After child murder, German minister urges Swiss border controls

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Days after a Zurich-based Eritrean man allegedly threw a child under a train in Frankfurt, Germany's conservative interior minister proposed tightening border controls with Switzerland.

"I will do everything in my power to carry out intelligent controls at the border," Horst Seehofer told news weekly Der Spiegel on Friday.

Seehofer said that last year Germany had registered 43,000 illegal entries in total.

"We must counter this through extended screening and occasional, temporary checks directly at the border -- including the Swiss border," he said.

He said he had not yet discussed the proposal, which he plans to formulate by next month, with Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has been on holiday this week, but voiced confidence they would see eye-to-eye on such security issues.

Seehofer of the Bavarian CSU party has previously clashed with Merkel by proposing hardline measures on immigration, last year bringing their coalition to the brink of collapse.

With his latest comments, he was reacting to a crime that has shocked Germany, in which a man on Monday pushed a mother and her eight-year-old child in front of a train.

The mother narrowly survived but witnessed her eight-year-old boy being killed.

The suspect in custody is 40-year-old Eritrean migrant Habte Araya, who had been on the run from Swiss police after a violent incident in Zurich.

Araya, who had undergone psychiatric treatment, had threatened a neighbour with a knife and locked her up, and also trapped his wife and their three children in their flat before running away.

Germany's far-right has seized on the case to once more criticise what it regards as the flawed immigration and security policies of Merkel's government.

According to the Spiegel report, Seehofer also wants to increase security measures at German railway stations, including gates or barriers on platforms.