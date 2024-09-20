After Court Order, X Goes Offline Again In Brazil
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024
Brasília, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Elon Musk's X social media platform went back offline in Brazil Thursday, a day after it resumed service in contravention of a judicial ban, internet providers said.
Brazil's Supreme Court had earlier in the day ordered X to suspend access to the platform, finding the company had "unlawfully, persistently and intentionally" flouted judicial rulings and would risk a daily fine of more than $900,000 for non-compliance.
The former Twitter was banned last month in Latin America's largest nation, but access to the phone app returned Wednesday in what the government slammed as a deliberate violation of the suspension.
X said the return of its service was "inadvertent and temporary."
