UrduPoint.com

After Crisis, Spanish PM To Meet Morocco's King

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2022 | 08:48 PM

After crisis, Spanish PM to meet Morocco's king

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will meet Morocco's King Mohammed VI in Rabat on Thursday after the two countries ended a thorny year-long dispute over Western Sahara

Madrid, April 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will meet Morocco's King Mohammed VI in Rabat on Thursday after the two countries ended a thorny year-long dispute over Western Sahara.

Sanchez will join Morocco's king when he breaks Thursday's Ramadan fast with an evening meal, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told a Madrid news conference.

"This is a very strong sign of friendship," he said, adding Sanchez's visit would continue on Friday.

During islam's holy month of Ramazan, believers abstain from food and drink during daylight hours, breaking their fast with the iftar evening meal.

Morocco's royal palace confirmed Sanchez's visit in a statement, saying he would be a "distinguished guest".

The meeting comes as the two nations moved to normalise ties after drawing a line under a bitter spat in mid-March, when Madrid changed its position on Western Sahara, a disputed territory claimed by Rabat.

Spain on March 18 said it had agreed to publicly recognise Rabat's autonomy plan for the territory, ending a decades-long stance of neutrality.

In agreeing to a long-standing Moroccan demand, Spain sought to end a dispute which erupted in April 2021 when it allowed Western Sahara's independence leader Brahim Ghali to be treated for Covid-19 at a Spanish hospital.

A month later Spain allowed more than 10,000 migrants to surge across the Moroccan border into Spain's Ceuta enclave as local border forces looked the other way, in what was widely seen as a punitive gesture by Rabat.

Ghali's Polisario Front has fought since the 1970s for the independence of Western Sahara, a desert region bigger than Britain that was a Spanish colony until 1975.

Despite multiple overtures by Madrid, Morocco remained unmoved -- until last month's U-turn.

- 'Not too confident' - Ghali criticised Madrid's "radical shift" and accused Spain of once again "abandoning" the people of Western Sahara, in a weekend interview in Spain's El Mundo daily.

Western Sahara, with rich Atlantic fishing waters and access to key markets in West Africa, is 80 percent controlled by Morocco but considered a "non-autonomous territory" by the UN.

Spain withdrew from the area in 1975 but the Polisario Front waged a long armed struggle for independence from Morocco before reaching a ceasefire in 1991 on the promise of a UN-supervised self-determination referendum with all options on the table.

But the referendum has never happened.

Morocco has rejected any vote including the option of independence, and has only offered limited autonomy under a 2007 plan which would see the phosphate-rich desert kept under Moroccan sovereignty.

In November 2020, the Polisario declared the ceasefire null and void, and has since stepped up attacks on Moroccan forces.

Madrid, whose enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla share land borders with Morocco, now officially views the autonomy plan as "the most serious, realistic and credible basis" for a resolution.

Despite widespread criticism at home, Sanchez has defended the decision as crucial for securing a "more solid relationship" with Morocco, a key ally notably on migrant issues.

But Jorge Dezcallar, a former Spanish ambassador to Morocco, said Madrid's shift "should" allow for better relations with Rabat but admitted he was "not too confident" it would be for the long term.

"It will depend on domestic politics in Morocco," he said.

Rabat has a territorial claim over Ceuta and Melilla which will eventually strain ties once again, he added.

Related Topics

Africa Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Vote Visit Rabat Ceuta Melilla Madrid Independence Spain Morocco March April November Border 2020 Market National University All From Share Ramadan

Recent Stories

SC to only determine legality of NA deputy speaker ..

SC to only determine legality of NA deputy speaker's ruling: CJP

46 seconds ago
 BN Polo, Kalabagh-Shahtaj teams victorious in Isla ..

BN Polo, Kalabagh-Shahtaj teams victorious in Islamabad Club CT matches

2 minutes ago
 Authorities Put High School in Pennsylvania on Loc ..

Authorities Put High School in Pennsylvania on Lockdown After Student Shot - Sta ..

2 minutes ago
 Foreign Ministers of Scandinavian Countries May Vi ..

Foreign Ministers of Scandinavian Countries May Visit Kiev - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns burning of Muslim House ..

Pakistan strongly condemns burning of Muslim Houses in India's Rajasthan state

2 minutes ago
 KMC names two flyovers, urban forest after persona ..

KMC names two flyovers, urban forest after personalities who served city of Kara ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.