UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

After Criticism, A Snippet Of UN Security Council Meet Made Public

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 10:33 PM

After criticism, a snippet of UN Security Council meet made public

The UN Security Council made its now video-conference-only meetings public Tuesday for the first time in nearly a month, after criticism of what was called a lack of transparency during the coronavirus pandemic

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The UN Security Council made its now video-conference-only meetings public Tuesday for the first time in nearly a month, after criticism of what was called a lack of transparency during the coronavirus pandemic.

The part of the meeting made public online was short -- just 10 minutes -- and addressed events in Mali, where the government is fighting a jihadist insurgency.

This was made possible by the Dominican Republic, which is president of the 15-member council for the month of April.

In March the post was held by China, where the coronavirus pandemic first started.

Part of a Security Council meeting on March 12 was accessible online, but that was the only time it happened that month.

This drew criticism from 25 countries from around the world that call themselves the ACT Group. The letters stand for accountability, coherence and transparency. The grouping is led by Switzerland.

"The ACT Group is concerned that the meetings of the Council that have taken place since the crisis made physical meetings in the Council's chamber impossible have not been included in the programme of work, officially announced or webcast," Swiss UN ambassador Jurg Lauber said in a letter sent March 31 to the UN Security Council.

Related Topics

World United Nations China Mali Dominican Republic Switzerland Chamber March April Post From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves formation of ‘Supreme Natio ..

51 minutes ago

DHA expands its medicine home delivery service to ..

51 minutes ago

Paris bans daytime jogging as virus deaths hit new ..

3 minutes ago

Over 68,000 New COVID-19 Infections Registered in ..

3 minutes ago

Doctors suggest Chief Minister Sindh not to ease o ..

3 minutes ago

429 COVID-19 patients recovered so far: Dr Mirza

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.