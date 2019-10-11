UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

After Defeat In Syria, Militants To Go To Regions, May Want To Create Strongholds - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 04:53 PM

After Defeat in Syria, Militants to Go to Regions, May Want to Create Strongholds - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that after the defeat in Syria, many militants may move to other regions where they will want to create strongholds - they may appear in the Balkans, in Southeast Asia and on the southern borders of the CIS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that after the defeat in Syria, many militants may move to other regions where they will want to create strongholds - they may appear in the Balkans, in Southeast Asia and on the southern borders of the CIS.

"Having been defeated in Syria, many militants will move to other regions, where they seek to create new strongholds - in the Balkans, in Southeast Asia and, of course, unfortunately for us, on the southern borders of the Commonwealth [of Independent States]," Putin said at a meeting of the council of the CIS heads of state, a transcript of his speech was published on the Kremlin website.

Related Topics

Militants Syria Russia Vladimir Putin May Asia

Recent Stories

The upcoming Camon 12 Air is the most anticipated ..

13 minutes ago

Turkey to Take Custody of Kurdish-Held IS Militant ..

1 minute ago

Traffic Accident in Iraq Kills 8 People, Injures 3 ..

1 minute ago

Russia to Back Any Efforts Aimed at Achieving Peac ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister on Horticulture and Tourism Asif Me ..

1 minute ago

PM to leave for one day official visit to KSA, Ira ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.