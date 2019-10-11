After Defeat in Syria, Militants to Go to Regions, May Want to Create Strongholds - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that after the defeat in Syria, many militants may move to other regions where they will want to create strongholds - they may appear in the Balkans, in Southeast Asia and on the southern borders of the CIS.

"Having been defeated in Syria, many militants will move to other regions, where they seek to create new strongholds - in the Balkans, in Southeast Asia and, of course, unfortunately for us, on the southern borders of the Commonwealth [of Independent States]," Putin said at a meeting of the council of the CIS heads of state, a transcript of his speech was published on the Kremlin website.