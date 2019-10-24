(@FahadShabbir)

The coffin bearing the embalmed body of Spain's Francisco Franco was carried out of a grandiose basilica after being exhumed Thursday from the grave where it had lain since 1975, TV images showed

Valley of the Fallen, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The coffin bearing the embalmed body of Spain's Francisco Franco was carried out of a grandiose basilica after being exhumed Thursday from the grave where it had lain since 1975, tv images showed.

The dictator's coffin was borne by eight family members and placed into a hearse to be transferred to a more discreet grave just north of Madrid.