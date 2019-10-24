UrduPoint.com
After Exhumation, Franco's Coffin Carried Out Of Basilica: TV

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:18 PM

After exhumation, Franco's coffin carried out of basilica: TV

The coffin bearing the embalmed body of Spain's Francisco Franco was carried out of a grandiose basilica after being exhumed Thursday from the grave where it had lain since 1975, TV images showed

The dictator's coffin was borne by eight family members and placed into a hearse to be transferred to a more discreet grave just north of Madrid.

The dictator's coffin was borne by eight family members and placed into a hearse to be transferred to a more discreet grave just north of Madrid.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

