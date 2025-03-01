After Fiery Trump-Zelensky Spat, What Next For Ukraine?
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2025 | 09:30 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The fiery altercation between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Friday was shocking but not entirely unexpected, analysts say, with the way forward for Kyiv looking increasingly uncertain.
US President Trump has long been a critic of the United States's billions in aid for Ukraine after Russia invaded it in February 2022, and had promised -- without providing details -- to end the war soon after coming to office.
On February 12, he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, appearing to start peace negotiations without involving Ukraine -- a move that angered Kyiv and shocked European capitals.
Since then, Zelensky and Washington's European allies have appealed for Trump to provide security guarantees for any truce, in order to ensure there are consequences if either side breaks it.
Trump, however, has refused to say if he would provide such guarantees, insisting Putin "respects" him enough not to break any deal.
On Friday, tensions erupted after Trump and his vice president, JD Vance, accused Zelensky of not being "thankful" enough for US support.
"He can come back when he is ready for peace," said Trump, with his press secretary adding that the Ukrainian leader and his entourage were asked to leave the White House after the Oval Office clash.
Brian Finucane, a senior adviser at the International Crisis Group (ICG), said Friday's meeting was always likely to be tense.
"The performance by the President and Vice President in the Oval Office was unprecedented, but not altogether surprising given President Trump's well-known feelings about US military support to Ukraine and the narrative about Russia's war on Ukraine which he has promoted," he said.
When asked, Trump and those in his administration have repeatedly refused to place responsibility on Moscow for starting the war.
On Friday, Trump appeared to imply that he was not criticizing Putin because negotiations were ongoing.
- 'Bound to happen' -
Ukrainian political analyst Volodymyr Fesenko told AFP there was a long list of US actions under Trump that indicated such a rupture was on the horizon.
He ticked off reasons including US pressure on Ukraine, the way American officials describe Zelensky, Washington's assessment of the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the country's attitude toward truce negotiations.
"All this shows that this rupture, this explosion, was bound to happen sooner or later," he said.
What comes next is unclear, but it could augur badly for Ukraine, said ICG's Finucane.
"There are rumors from the administration that it may curtail arms shipments to Ukraine currently in the pipeline under presidential drawdown authority," he said.
Those arms shipments were approved by former US president Joe Biden as he was leaving office, in what appeared an attempt to cement billions in additional aid before Trump took office.
Speaking to Fox news after the tense White House meeting, Zelensky conceded it would be "difficult" for Ukraine to hold off invading Russian forces without US support.
He added, however, that he believed Kyiv's relationship with Washington could be salvaged -- but that he wanted Trump to be "really more on our side."
In Europe, Friday's developments were seen with alarm, with a number of EU powers -- including France, Germany and Britain -- quick to reiterate their support for Ukraine.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas delivered an even stronger statement, appearing to question American leadership of the transatlantic alliance between European powers and Washington.
"Today, it became clear that the free world needs a new leader. It's up to us, Europeans, to take this challenge," she wrote on social media.
More than a dozen European leaders are due to meet in London on Sunday to discuss the war in Ukraine.
A special European summit devoted to Ukraine has also been called for March 6 by European Council President Antonio Costa.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2025
RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansion
Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swiss Confederation to UAE
Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ strategic development initiatives
BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE
Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 ..
BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE
Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, championing collaboration for ..
Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to provide lifeline for Gaza’s ..
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Energy, reviews sector's ..
MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Workshop in Dubai
More Stories From World
-
Zelensky says Trump relationship can be repaired after White House row1 minute ago
-
Tennis: WTA Merida results - collated1 minute ago
-
Vietnam drags feet over 'urgent' pollution problem2 minutes ago
-
After fiery Trump-Zelensky spat, what next for Ukraine?2 minutes ago
-
Phase one of Israel-Hamas truce due to expire22 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results32 minutes ago
-
Tennis: WTA Merida results32 minutes ago
-
Top US diplomat calls on Zelensky to apologize for clash with Trump32 minutes ago
-
Russia says Trump showed 'restraint' against 'scumbag' Zelensky8 hours ago
-
Nigerians displaced as rents double in inflation-hit Lagos8 hours ago
-
Pope, ill with pneumonia, suffers breathing 'crisis': Vatican8 hours ago
-
Russell wraps up Bahrain testing by edging Verstappen8 hours ago