After Floods, Spain Records Warmest November Ever
Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Spain has registered its warmest November since record-keeping began more than six decades ago, even after October ended with its worst floods in a generation, official data showed Tuesday.
November's average temperature was 12.4 degrees Celsius (54.3 Fahrenheit), which was 0.5 degrees Celsius higher than the previous record for the month in 1983, and 2.8C higher than the November average between 1991 and 2020, national weather agency AEMET said on social media.
It was the highest average temperature for a month of November since the agency began to keep records in 1961.
"It was also a very dry November overall," the agency said, adding that precipitation was 40 percent below normal levels "despite the abundant rains" during the first days of the month in the Mediterranean.
Torrential rains on October 29 caused flash floods that killed at least 230 people and swept away cars and wrecked homes and businesses, mainly in the eastern region of Valencia on the Mediterranean coast.
The storm was followed by several episodes of heavy rain in the region during the first week of November that hampered the clean-up operation.
Spain endured its second-hottest year on record in 2023 with an average temperature of 15.2C, just below the record 15.5C registered in 2022.
As global temperatures rise because of climate change, scientists have warned that heatwaves and other extreme weather events like droughts and wildfires will become more frequent and more intense.
Recent Stories
Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan
Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against Pakistan
Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge
Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh
COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..
Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news
PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws
Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff
Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen ties through trade, connectivity4 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar signs Charter of ECO Clean Energy Center34 minutes ago
-
France risks fresh political crisis in no-confidence vote54 minutes ago
-
Wildlife commission lowers European wolf protections1 hour ago
-
Death toll in Thailand flooding jumps to 251 hour ago
-
Khunjerab Pass achieves milestone with year-round operation starting December1 hour ago
-
Australian tennis great Neale Fraser dies aged 911 hour ago
-
China-Pak trade coop flourishes with 9 deals worth RMB 1.918b signed2 hours ago
-
Finnish authorities probe new damaged internet cable2 hours ago
-
Xi Jinping stresses comprehensively advancing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation2 hours ago
-
Israel strikes car on Damascus airport road: state media2 hours ago
-
Australian tennis great Neale Fraser dies aged 912 hours ago