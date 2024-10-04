After Helene's Destruction, North Carolina Starts To Rebuild
Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2024 | 08:20 AM
Swannanoa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) When Hurricane Helene roared over the mountains before dawn last week, it brought a maelstrom of water that rose to the mailbox of Shelby Holzhauser's little white house on the banks of the Swannanoa River.
To get food and water, for days she's had to don a backpack and trudge past mounds of debris left by the killer storm as it destroyed everything in its path.
"There's no power, no water," Holzhauser said as her four-year-old son Carter clung to her legs.
Under sunny skies on Thursday, crews in the town of Swannanoa and all over in the Appalachian Mountains of North Carolina were fixing roads, pipes and electricity lines destroyed by the hurricane.
The death toll stood at more than 200 throughout several southeast states. North Carolina was the hardest hit, recording half of the fatalities.
"Us living on a hill, we thought we were going to be okay. But it got really close enough to where I had to get my son out of the house, and I was scared that we were going to get stuck," the 23-year-old preschool teacher said.
Nearly a week after the storm hit, and the hulks of ruined cars and other detritus have been cleared from the main roads. But life was far from normal.
To flush the toilet, Holzhauser has to use water from the river. As she spoke to AFP, her husband fired up a generator that his employer lent them so they can cook.
Elsewhere in town, men staffed a large stand with basic necessities at a shuttered gas station.
"We're all sticking together. Everybody's helping each other," said Holzhauser.
A lifetime resident of this mountain region, Holzhauser said life before Helene meant working all the time to earn money and get by, and she never really bonded with her neighbors.
But that has changed.
"I guess ever since the disaster happened, I was actually able to get close with my neighbors. They came down to check on us, make sure we had what we needed," she said.
Harrowing tales are everywhere and a neighbor named Vincent Floriani is no different. He stood outside a house he rents out, the floor of which was covered in six inches (15 centimeters) of muck.
As floodwaters nearly reached the ceiling of the house on the day of the storm, Floriani's tenant wriggled his way out and swam until someone saved him in a kayak.
Floriani could not find him for days and feared the worst, until the man called Wednesday from a hospital.
"It was the happiest phone call I ever had," he told AFP, his house now sporting an ugly brown line marking the water's height -- at least seven feet (more than two meters).
"It is just utter devastation," said Floriani. "These houses have been here for 100 years, and there's never been a flood like this."
Recent Stories
Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency
World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup
Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers
PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China
Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestation rules
KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to appreciate teachers’ role in socie ..
"Education Opportunities: GB students to get benefit from Sukkur IBA University ..
More than 20 dead after boat sinks on DR Congo lake
Cricket: Pakistan v Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup scores
Bangladesh 'emotional' after first win in 10 years at Women's T20 World Cup
Oil prices jump, stocks fall on Middle East tensions
More Stories From World
-
Evacuations from Lebanon: what we know6 hours ago
-
G7 voices 'deep concern' over 'deteriorating situation' in Mideast6 hours ago
-
Over 100 feared dead in Nigeria boat accident6 hours ago
-
UK hands Indian Ocean islands to Mauritius but keeps key US military base7 hours ago
-
New NATO chief Rutte says wants Ukraine to 'prevail' in Kyiv trip7 hours ago
-
US storm death toll surpasses 200: officials7 hours ago
-
Melania Trump defends abortion, challenging husband's campaign7 hours ago
-
FIFA defers decision on call to suspend Israel8 hours ago
-
BA suspends London-Tel Aviv flights until end of October8 hours ago
-
Israel calls for evacuations from south Lebanon, Beirut struck again8 hours ago
-
Qatar emir pledges support for Lebanon under 'brutal attacks'8 hours ago
-
Juventus defender Bremer set for long layoff after knee surgery8 hours ago