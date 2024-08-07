After Leader Ousted, Bangladeshis Dream Of Better Future
Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) One day after the military took control of Bangladesh following the ouster of the prime minister, the parliament in the capital Dhaka was busy with protesters coming to celebrate.
More than a month of deadly protests in which at least 422 people were killed culminated Monday in the deadliest day of violence and the end of the autocratic rule of Sheikh Hasina, who fled by helicopter to India.
"It's the freedom of the young generation," said student Parvez Hossain, 30, among the crowds in front of the building, which was empty of lawmakers after parliament was dissolved.
Protesters stormed the building on Monday, jumping on tables and setting off what appeared to be smoke bombs.
Hossain spoke of his hope for a new start and idealism for a better future.
"Now we have regained the freedom of Bangladesh," he said. "We want to build the country in a new way again."
The unrest began last month with student-led protests against civil service job quotas and escalated into mass demonstrations calling for Hasina, who had been in power since 2009, to quit.
But while busy streets and open shops in Dhaka gave the initial appearance that daily life was nearly back to business as usual, at least 10 people were killed on Tuesday, and security remained a concern.
The charred ruins of offices of the former ruling party and looted houses of those seen loyal to Hasina showed the scale of bitter violence in the chaos at the end of her rule.
That included violence against police who reported revenge attacks by those who blamed officers for trying to crush protests with deadly force.
- 'Anger of the people' -
Police unions said their members had gone on strike Tuesday "until the security of every member of the police is secured".
The union also apologised for police actions against the protesters.
With the police on strike, citizens took it upon themselves to direct traffic, with students standing at junctions and bringing some order to the stream of cars.
Nazrul Islam, 60, who works in pharmaceuticals, said students had lit the spark to allow people to protest wider grievances.
"With the students' protest, the anger of the people also burst. It was impossible to stop this wave," he said.
"Everyone had a hidden anger. Now we just want that no dictator can come to power again."
Some businesses and homes owned by Hindus -- a group seen by some in the Muslim-majority nation as close to Hasina -- were also attacked, witnesses said.
Bangladeshi rights groups, as well as US and European Union diplomats, said Tuesday they were "very concerned" about reports of attacks on religious, ethnic and other minority groups.
Curious citizens, meanwhile, picked through the ransacked interior of Hasina's palace in Dhaka, clicking photographs in front of her trashed furniture and marvelling at the opulent luxury.
Bangladesh's new leadership now rests on the powerful army who have said they will form an interim government.
But whatever the future may be, 60-year-old bicycle rickshaw taxi driver Nurul islam said he was pleased Hasina was gone.
"People didn't have any peace for the last 15 years," he said, pausing to rest in the bustling street.
"She was not elected even by the people's votes; rather, she captured power as a dictator."
