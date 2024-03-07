After Long Tussle, Sweden To Become NATO Member
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 10:20 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) After two centuries of non-alignment and two years of torturous diplomacy, Sweden on Thursday becomes the 32nd member of NATO, a major step for a country once careful not to anger Russia.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson was visiting Washington where Secretary of State Antony Blinken will ceremonially receive the ratification documents after the hard-fought battle to secure the green lights needed from all NATO members.
Kristersson is likely later in the day to attend the annual State of the Union address by President Joe Biden, who has been struggling to persuade the rival Republican Party to approve new aid to Ukraine.
Sweden's blue and golden-yellow flag is expected to be hoisted on Monday at the Brussels headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance.
Russia has vowed "countermeasures" over Sweden's entry into NATO, especially if the alliance's troops and assets deploy in the country.
Sweden and Finland, while both militarily intertwined with the United States and members of the European Union, have historically steered clear of officially joining NATO, formed in the Cold War to unite against the Soviet Union.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024
Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security
Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..
Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused
US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'
Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Bank town
PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's privatization
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second T20I scores
UN says 'more than 100,000' more displaced in DR Congo clashes
PM will complete cabinet formation soon: Tarar
More Stories From World
-
China Two Sessions: Global focus on China future policies12 minutes ago
-
'Sad' Nadal abandons latest comeback with Indian Wells withdrawal13 minutes ago
-
Senegal should vote at end of March after weeks of crisis13 minutes ago
-
February marks 9th straight month of record-smashing global heat: climate monitor13 minutes ago
-
Armorer's 'constant' failures led to death on 'Rust' set: prosecutor33 minutes ago
-
Czechs snub cabinet meeting with Slovakia on Ukraine rift43 minutes ago
-
England win toss, opt to bat in fifth India Test43 minutes ago
-
Women break into Japan's 'masculine' Noh theatre43 minutes ago
-
Biden to give make-or-break speech as Trump rematch looms53 minutes ago
-
Despite oil riches, Libyans hit by plummeting purchasing power1 hour ago
-
Spekboom bushes protect earth but can they cool Earth?1 hour ago
-
Russian rocket hits close to Zelensky, Greek PM1 hour ago