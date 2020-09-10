After Moria fire, migrants cling to hope in olive groves

A film of pungent smoke still hangs over the olive groves of Moria two days after Greece's biggest and most notorious migrant camp was destroyed by fire

Some 13,000 former camp residents have been left stranded in the surrounding countryside after their cabins, makeshift homes and tents were burnt to the ground.

Some crouch at the roadside in the burning sun, while others rest beneath the shade of trees, surrounded by the few possessions they managed to salvage from the rubble.

Security agents have blocked the migrants from entering the nearby town of Mytilene, and much help from NGOs and volunteers has failed to get through.

Gaelle Koukanee, a 21-year-old Congolese, is sitting in the shade of an olive tree.

She is several months pregnant.

"Yesterday, police officers fired tear gas," Koukanee said. "We have children, old people, disabled people among us. Why this lack of humanity?" Life in the camp was already tough, she said. "We had no toilets, no showers and we were afraid, as single women, to walk around at night. But now I am even more anxious than before about my future."Before arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos nearly a year ago, Koukanee "dreamt of returning to literature studies and rebuilding myself".

"I'm not sure if I should make plans now. If I survive all this, it will already be a miracle," she said. She has not seen a doctor in weeks.