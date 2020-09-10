UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

After Moria Fire, Migrants Cling To Hope In Olive Groves

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 09:48 PM

After Moria fire, migrants cling to hope in olive groves

A film of pungent smoke still hangs over the olive groves of Moria two days after Greece's biggest and most notorious migrant camp was destroyed by fire

Moria, Greece, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :A film of pungent smoke still hangs over the olive groves of Moria two days after Greece's biggest and most notorious migrant camp was destroyed by fire.

Some 13,000 former camp residents have been left stranded in the surrounding countryside after their cabins, makeshift homes and tents were burnt to the ground.

Some crouch at the roadside in the burning sun, while others rest beneath the shade of trees, surrounded by the few possessions they managed to salvage from the rubble.

Security agents have blocked the migrants from entering the nearby town of Mytilene, and much help from NGOs and volunteers has failed to get through.

Gaelle Koukanee, a 21-year-old Congolese, is sitting in the shade of an olive tree.

She is several months pregnant.

"Yesterday, police officers fired tear gas," Koukanee said. "We have children, old people, disabled people among us. Why this lack of humanity?" Life in the camp was already tough, she said. "We had no toilets, no showers and we were afraid, as single women, to walk around at night. But now I am even more anxious than before about my future."Before arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos nearly a year ago, Koukanee "dreamt of returning to literature studies and rebuilding myself".

"I'm not sure if I should make plans now. If I survive all this, it will already be a miracle," she said. She has not seen a doctor in weeks.

Related Topics

Fire Police Film And Movies Doctor Greece Women Gas All From

Recent Stories

Emirates Cricket Board receives BCCI official clea ..

51 minutes ago

International stars excited to return to the mats ..

51 minutes ago

Prime Minister reaffirms Pak desire to work with U ..

2 minutes ago

Tour de France teams to get clean slate in second ..

2 minutes ago

Ankara Says Macron's Stance on EU Policy on Turkey ..

3 minutes ago

Another 74 Pakistanis stranded in India due to COV ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.