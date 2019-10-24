UrduPoint.com
After Setback, Macron Unveils New Pick For Key EU Post

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:23 PM

After setback, Macron unveils new pick for key EU post

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday put forward businessman and former economy minister Thierry Breton as France's candidate for a key European Commission portfolio, after his first choice was shot down by the European Parliament.

Macron proposed Breton to incoming commission head Ursula von der Leyen for the ambitious portfolio covering industrial policy, defence spending, technology and space, an Elysee Palace official said.

The portfolio, which Macron fought hard for, has remained unchanged.

Macron and Von der Leyen had agreed on Breton's "profile," the official said, adding: "If we are proposing this candidate, he is suitable." Two weeks ago, European Parliament lawmakers voted to rejectMacron's first candidate for the Brussels post, Sylvie Goulard, in a rarepolitical defeat for the French leader on the European stage.

