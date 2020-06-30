After Six Months, Pandemic 'not Even Close' To Being Over: WHO
Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 12:18 AM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Six months since the start of the new coronavirus outbreak, the pandemic is "not even close to being over", World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.
"We all want this to be over. We all want to get on with our lives. But the hard reality is this is not even close to being over," Tedros told a virtual briefing.