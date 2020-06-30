After six months, pandemic 'not even close' to being over: WHO

Six months since the start of the new coronavirus outbreak, the pandemic is "not even close to being over", World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday

"We all want this to be over. We all want to get on with our lives. But the hard reality is this is not even close to being over," Tedros told a virtual briefing.