UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

After Six Months, Pandemic 'not Even Close' To Being Over: WHO

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 12:18 AM

After six months, pandemic 'not even close' to being over: WHO

Six months since the start of the new coronavirus outbreak, the pandemic is "not even close to being over", World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Six months since the start of the new coronavirus outbreak, the pandemic is "not even close to being over", World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

"We all want this to be over. We all want to get on with our lives. But the hard reality is this is not even close to being over," Tedros told a virtual briefing.

Related Topics

World All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

All Ras Al Khaimah government staff to return to o ..

3 minutes ago

Ajman government offices to resume work with 75 pe ..

18 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

2 hours ago

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

2 hours ago

UAE residents must undergo COVID19 screening at le ..

2 hours ago

Football chiefs launch scheme to increase number o ..

2 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.