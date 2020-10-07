After Statements on Navalny, 'Business as Usual' With Paris, Berlin Impossible - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) France and Germany, apparently, intend to lead the anti-Russian coalition, and after their foreign ministers' statements on the incident with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, "business as usual" with Berlin and Paris is no longer possible, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earlier, the foreign ministers of France and Germany said in a joint communique that they would send proposals to European countries on sanctions in connection with the Navalny case. At the same time, it was noted that Paris and Berlin "repeatedly" called on Russia to shed light on the circumstances of Navalny's "poisoning" and on those who committed the crime, but Moscow has not yet provided convincing explanations.

"The statement of the two ministers, unacceptable in content and tone, signals the categorical unwillingness of Paris and Berlin to reckon with the facts that have been repeatedly presented by Russian representatives. Instead of proper cooperation with Russia in the interests of clarifying the circumstances of what happened to the blogger, the governments of Germany and France have now switched to threats and attempts to blackmail us," Zakharova said.

She noted that Moscow "has repeatedly pointed out to colleagues that it is inadmissible to ignore our numerous requests on various lines."

"There is no reaction. Apparently, they have completely plunged into behind-the-scenes intrigues. Russia's appeals both via bilateral channels and to the OPCW Technical Secretariat for appropriate explanations are openly sabotaged. Apparently, France and Germany are now becoming the lead of the 'anti-Russian coalition' that is being formed in the European Union, despite the assurances of commitment to partnership with Russia, voiced repeatedly by Paris and Berlin," Zakharova said.

"For our part, we confirm: if our colleagues are ready to reconsider this confrontational course and abandon attempts to dictate, the possibilities for normalizing the dialogue are open. If not, we will draw our own conclusions. In any case, we do not consider business as usual with Berlin and Paris possible," she emphasized.