Open Menu

After Success Abroad, Saudi Designers Hit The Runway At Home

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2023 | 10:20 AM

After success abroad, Saudi designers hit the runway at home

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Couturier Adnan Akbar's past clients included Princess Diana and two French first ladies, but until recently he had never staged a major fashion show in his native Saudi Arabia.

The 74-year-old, dubbed the "Saint Laurent of the middle East", was among the most decorated designers at this year's inaugural Riyadh Fashion Week, a milestone in a country that used to require women to wear hijab headscarves and abaya robes in public.

On a runway set up in Riyadh's financial district, in front of a mixed-gender crowd of Instagram influencers and diplomats, models donned more than two dozen of Akbar's floor-length gowns, and one wedding dress sewn from French lace.

It was a world away from most prior fashion shows in the Gulf kingdom: small, women-only gatherings in private homes or, in one famous example, a public show that did away with models altogether, hanging dresses from flying drones.

"It's a huge change, what's happening now," said Abdullah Akbar, Adnan's son and managing director of the family brand.

"I think the world is seeing how creative we are, the strength of the designs that we have."

But as the Saudi government extends previously unheard-of support to veterans like Adnan Akbar along with up-and-comers bringing out their first collections, it remains to be seen whether authorities can develop the infrastructure needed to support them.

Related Topics

World Riyadh Marriage Saudi Saudi Arabia Middle East Women Family From Government Instagram

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program workin ..

Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program working with local communities to ad ..

11 hours ago
 The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a ..

The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a bunch of literary events kick ..

11 hours ago
 Dominica, Blue Carbon unite for sustainable climat ..

Dominica, Blue Carbon unite for sustainable climate solutions

11 hours ago
 Falling inflation fuels rise in stocks

Falling inflation fuels rise in stocks

11 hours ago
Governor Balochistan takes notice of increasing cr ..

Governor Balochistan takes notice of increasing crime in Pishin

11 hours ago
 PPP leadership ensures right to vote to people of ..

PPP leadership ensures right to vote to people of Balochistan through democratic ..

11 hours ago
 Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's conf ..

Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's confidence in upcoming elections

13 hours ago
 11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized ..

11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized crimes

13 hours ago
 Dr Nadeem visits Mianwali to monitor anti-polio dr ..

Dr Nadeem visits Mianwali to monitor anti-polio drive

13 hours ago
 Dera police arrested 4 outlaws

Dera police arrested 4 outlaws

13 hours ago

More Stories From World