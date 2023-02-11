After Talks With Biden, Lula Says Uninvolved States Must Find Way to End Ukraine Conflict

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, following a meeting with President Joe Biden, proposed establishing a group of uninvolved states to find a way to end the conflict in Ukraine.

"The need to create a group of countries that are not involved directly or indirectly in the war with Russia in order to find a way to make peace," Lula said when asked what he discussed in Friday's meeting with Biden, according to a pool report. "I'm convinced we have to find a way to end this war."

The Brazilian president said a group of negotiators "with credibility on both sides" is needed to end the conflict.

Lula in an interview with CNN earlier in the day called for an end to the conflict in Ukraine by providing Russia with "minimum conditions" to do so.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby - when asked about Lula's idea - said the US will continue supporting Ukraine on the battlefield so Kiev can have the wind at its back at the negotiation table.

Russia's UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik Moscow is ready to consider Ukraine's conflict settlement proposals if they take into account Moscow's suggestions and the situation on the ground.