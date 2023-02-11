UrduPoint.com

After Talks With Biden, Lula Says Uninvolved States Must Find Way To End Ukraine Conflict

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2023 | 06:40 AM

After Talks With Biden, Lula Says Uninvolved States Must Find Way to End Ukraine Conflict

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, following a meeting with President Joe Biden, proposed establishing a group of uninvolved states to find a way to end the conflict in Ukraine.

"The need to create a group of countries that are not involved directly or indirectly in the war with Russia in order to find a way to make peace," Lula said when asked what he discussed in Friday's meeting with Biden, according to a pool report. "I'm convinced we have to find a way to end this war."

The Brazilian president said a group of negotiators "with credibility on both sides" is needed to end the conflict.

Lula in an interview with CNN earlier in the day called for an end to the conflict in Ukraine by providing Russia with "minimum conditions" to do so.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby - when asked about Lula's idea - said the US will continue supporting Ukraine on the battlefield so Kiev can have the wind at its back at the negotiation table.

Russia's UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik Moscow is ready to consider Ukraine's conflict settlement proposals if they take into account Moscow's suggestions and the situation on the ground.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Kiev

Recent Stories

UN Wants Black Sea Grain Deal Extended Beyond Marc ..

UN Wants Black Sea Grain Deal Extended Beyond March 18 - Spokesman

7 hours ago
 Over 90 Serious Tremors Recorded in Central Turkey ..

Over 90 Serious Tremors Recorded in Central Turkey Over Last 3 Days - Seismologi ..

7 hours ago
 Burjeel Holdings records AED 355 million in net pr ..

Burjeel Holdings records AED 355 million in net profit

7 hours ago
 International Property Show to focus on investment ..

International Property Show to focus on investment opportunities

7 hours ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) orders ECP to announce ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) orders ECP to announce date for elections of Punjab ..

7 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) meeting ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) meeting considers hurdles in holding e ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.