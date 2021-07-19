UrduPoint.com
After The Floods, German Spa Town Searches For Missing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 08:43 PM

After the floods, German spa town searches for missing

In the German spa town of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, a red fire truck pumps out flood water from the garages beneath an apartment building through three giant hoses

Bad NeuenahrAhrweiler, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :In the German spa town of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, a red fire truck pumps out flood water from the garages beneath an apartment building through three giant hoses.

Water is churning at a rate of 18,000 litres per minute, but it will be at least two hours before rescue workers can safely enter the garages. Only then can the grim search for bodies begin.

"If we find a body, we'll call the Bundeswehr (armed forces), the police and the body disposal service," said Sven Heich, 44, a volunteer firefighter from the town of Kirn, two hours away.

On Friday, he found an elderly woman dead in her ground floor flat.

"They are still searching. We will find dead people for sure," a resident of the town told AFP, while another said he had witnessed a body being carried away on a cart by soldiers.

The town of 30,000 people, famed for its thermal baths and wellness tourism, is one of the hardest-hit by severe floods that have killed at least 165 people in Germany.

