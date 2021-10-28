UrduPoint.com

After Threats, France Opens Door To Talks On Fishing Feud

Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 08:54 PM

After threats, France opens door to talks on fishing feud

France's prime minister said Thursday that he was ready for talks with Britain to resolve a months-long standoff over fishing access rights, while insisting that London honour its post-Brexit commitments

Lorient, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :France's prime minister said Thursday that he was ready for talks with Britain to resolve a months-long standoff over fishing access rights, while insisting that London honour its post-Brexit commitments.

"We are always open to talks, morning, noon and night," Jean Castex said during a visit to the Atlantic coast of Brittany, not far from the contested waters.

His call came after France warned that retaliatory measures would take effect starting November 2, including time-consuming customs and sanitary checks on all products brought to France and a ban on landing seafood.

French authorities also fined two British boats fishing for scallops during checks Wednesday, with one detained at Le Havre.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France Visit London Le Havre November All From

Recent Stories

South Korean PM receives Saqr Ghobash

South Korean PM receives Saqr Ghobash

30 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets King of Bahrain

Mohammed bin Rashid meets King of Bahrain

30 minutes ago
 CM condoles with families of martyrs of Kurram, Mi ..

CM condoles with families of martyrs of Kurram, Miranshah incidents of terrorism ..

22 minutes ago
 Ability to play fearless cricket makes Afghanistan ..

Ability to play fearless cricket makes Afghanistan a dangerous side; Saqlain Mus ..

22 minutes ago
 AJK cabinet decided to repeal contract employees r ..

AJK cabinet decided to repeal contract employees regularization act

22 minutes ago
 WHO says Covid plan needs $23.4 bn over next year

WHO says Covid plan needs $23.4 bn over next year

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.