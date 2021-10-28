After threats, France opens door to talks on fishing feud

France's prime minister said Thursday that he was ready for talks with Britain to resolve a months-long standoff over fishing access rights, while insisting that London honour its post-Brexit commitments

Lorient, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :France's prime minister said Thursday that he was ready for talks with Britain to resolve a months-long standoff over fishing access rights, while insisting that London honour its post-Brexit commitments.

"We are always open to talks, morning, noon and night," Jean Castex said during a visit to the Atlantic coast of Brittany, not far from the contested waters.

His call came after France warned that retaliatory measures would take effect starting November 2, including time-consuming customs and sanitary checks on all products brought to France and a ban on landing seafood.

French authorities also fined two British boats fishing for scallops during checks Wednesday, with one detained at Le Havre.