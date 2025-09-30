After Two Years Of War, Americans' Back Palestinians Over Israel For First Time: Poll
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2025 | 02:20 PM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Support for Israel has plummeted in the United States, its closest ally, after nearly two years of the Israeli genocidal war in Gaza, according to a new poll.
The poll, by The New York Times and Siena University, said that more respondents backed the Palestinians over Israel for the first time since the survey began asking the question in 1998.
The poll was in line with other recent surveys showing Israel’s support dropping among swathes of the American public.
Disapproval of the war appears to have prompted a striking reassessment by American voters of their broader sympathies in the decades-old conflict in the region.
In the aftermath of the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, American voters broadly sympathized with Israelis over Palestinians, with 47% siding with Israel and 20% with Palestinians. In the new poll, 34% said they sided with Israel and 35% with Palestinians. Thirty-one percent said they were unsure or backed both equally.
A majority of American voters now oppose sending additional economic and military aid to Israel, a stunning reversal in public opinion since the Oct. 7 attacks. About 6 out of 10 voters said that Israel should end its military campaign, even if the remaining Israeli hostages were not released. And 40% of voters said Israel was intentionally killing civilians in Gaza, nearly double the number of voters who agreed with that statement in the 2023 poll.
Taken together, the findings in the Times/Siena survey show a major deterioration in support for the staunch U.S. ally that has enjoyed decades of bipartisan backing.
The drop is an unusually large shift in public opinion in this hyper-polarized era, when public opinion has tended to move incrementally over long periods unless affected by cataclysmic events such as war.
The survey also hints at challenges for the U.S.-Israel alliance in the future. Israel has been the largest cumulative recipient of U.S. foreign aid since its founding in 1948, receiving hundreds of billions of Dollars in support.
Younger voters, regardless of party, were less likely to back continuing that support. Nearly 7 in 10 voters younger than 30 said they opposed additional economic or military aid.
Much of the shift in views on Israel has been driven by a sharp decline in support by Democratic voters. Republicans largely continue to support Israel, though there has been a modest decline.
Shannon Carey, 39, a Democrat from Hartford, Connecticut, said the Israeli government’s response to the initial Oct. 7 attacks had become "unreasonable.” She said she would like the United States to stop supplying Israel with military and financial support because it was funding a "humanitarian crisis.”
"As a mother, seeing those children is horrifying,” said Carey, a physician assistant. "This isn’t a war. It’s a genocide.”
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost investment
Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorrow
Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation ce ..
Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces
At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Sciences International 2025 in Abu Dh ..
Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas
Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta b ..
PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..
Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation with global business leaders
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and Sri Lanka
Sana Javed backtracks on Shoaib Malik team remarks
More Stories From World
-
After two years of war, Americans' back Palestinians over Israel for first time: Poll29 minutes ago
-
US deports 'planeload' of Iranians in rare cooperation with Iran: NYT39 minutes ago
-
Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas1 hour ago
-
Muslim nations endorse Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan2 hours ago
-
UN slams Israeli strikes on displaced Palestinians collecting firewood in besieged Gaza4 hours ago
-
PRCS chief meets Pakistan’s envoy in Norway22 hours ago
-
Pakistan not in any power struggle; fully focused on economic prosperity: PM1 day ago
-
UN Chief warns of ascalating nuclear threats, urges global action for disarmament2 days ago
-
Gaza City hospitals close, patients flee as occupying Israeli forces advance: WHO2 days ago
-
2025 China International Confucius Cultural Festival opens in E China2 days ago
-
At UN, Pakistani diplomat slams India's attempt to malign Pakistan, calls it serial perpetrator of t ..2 days ago
-
India repeats its accusations about Pakistan's involvement in terrorism at UNGA3 days ago