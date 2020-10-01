After US boost, Greece looks for EU backing on Turkey talks

(@FahadShabbir)

Athens (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Greece looks for EU support this week in tough upcoming talks with Turkey after securing a diplomatic boost from the visiting US secretary of state.

An ongoing crisis over maritime borders and energy exploration is to be discussed at an EU leaders' summit Thursday and Friday in Brussels.

European Council president Charles Michel warned Tuesday that "all options" including sanctions were still on the table if Turkey did not engage "constructively" in attempts to ease tension.

Athens and Ankara have said they are prepared to resume talks on continental shelf disputes interrupted in 2016.

"The time for diplomacy has come," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told his cabinet on Wednesday, after a two-day visit by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"It is up to our neighbours to really demonstrate if they sincerely desire de-escalation and dialogue.

" Tension spiked dangerously last month when Turkey sent a research vessel escorted by warships to disputed waters between Cyprus and the Greek islands of Kastellorizo and Crete.

Greece sent its warships in response, and received strong backing from France, raising fears of a row within NATO.

Mitsotakis then unveiled Greece's most ambitious arms spending programme in two decades, including 15,000 additional troops, frigates, missiles and French-made warplanes.

The talks are to be held in Istanbul but a date has not been announced.

Sixty prior attempts have been held since 2002 without success.

Pompeo on Tuesday said the US "strongly" supported dialogue -- and delighted his hosts by announcing that the US navy's newest expeditionary sea base would from now on be based at Souda Bay on Crete.