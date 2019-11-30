After Wanzhou Visit, Chinese Envoy Says Canada Should Correct 'Mistake' - Embassy

(@imziishan)

Canada should correct its 'mistake' and release Meng Wanzhou, the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa said on Friday after Ambassador Cong Peiwu visited the detained Huawei executive

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) Canada should correct its 'mistake' and release Meng Wanzhou, the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa said on Friday after Ambassador Cong Peiwu visited the detained Huawei executive.

"[Ambassador Peiwu] will continue to urge the Canadian side to correct its mistake and take measures to solve the issue as soon as possible," the Embassy said in a statement, adding, "We expect you to go back to China safe and sound at an early date.

"

Relations between Canada and China have soured since the arrest of Huawei's CFO Meng Hangzhou at the request of the United States.

Since the arrest last December, China has introduced bans targeting Canadian agricultural exports. However, earlier this month China lifted a ban on Canadian pork and beef.