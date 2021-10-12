UrduPoint.com

After Withdrawal From Afghanistan NATO Seeks Redeploying Forces To Asia - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 11:20 AM

After Withdrawal From Afghanistan NATO Seeks Redeploying Forces to Asia - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) After its withdrawal from Afghanistan, NATO seeks redeploying forces to Central, South and Southeast Asia and directing flows of Afghan refugees there, without taking on any responsibility for the consequences of its military presence, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We also note that after Afghanistan, NATO seeks to redeploy forces to other areas of the region, be it Central, South or Southeast Asia, and at the same time to direct the flow of Afghan refugees to these regions. The alliance is evading the question of NATO's responsibility for the consequences of its 20-year experiments. The international community, first and foremost Afghanistan's neighbors, are offered to solve the problems," Lavrov said at the ministerial meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia in Nur-Sultan.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Russia Same Alliance From Refugee Asia

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE is reaching for Venus

Local Press: UAE is reaching for Venus

52 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terror attack targeting convoy of Yem ..

UAE condemns terror attack targeting convoy of Yemeni officials

52 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 238.26 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 238.26 million

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th October 2021

3 hours ago
 Kuwait welcomes UAE&#039;s declaration to achieve ..

Kuwait welcomes UAE&#039;s declaration to achieve climate neutrality by 2050

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.