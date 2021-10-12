After Withdrawal From Afghanistan NATO Seeks Redeploying Forces to Asia - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) After its withdrawal from Afghanistan, NATO seeks redeploying forces to Central, South and Southeast Asia and directing flows of Afghan refugees there, without taking on any responsibility for the consequences of its military presence, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We also note that after Afghanistan, NATO seeks to redeploy forces to other areas of the region, be it Central, South or Southeast Asia, and at the same time to direct the flow of Afghan refugees to these regions. The alliance is evading the question of NATO's responsibility for the consequences of its 20-year experiments. The international community, first and foremost Afghanistan's neighbors, are offered to solve the problems," Lavrov said at the ministerial meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia in Nur-Sultan.