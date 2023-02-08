Aftermath of Earthquake is Opportunity to Put Politics Aside, Help to Those in Need - UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The earthquake aftermath creates an opportunity to focus on helping people instead of focusing on politics, the United Nations Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"This is an opportunity to put politics aside, and to focus on what is needed urgently to help men, women and children whose lives have been devastated by one of the most serious earthquakes we have seen in a long time," Dujarric told a briefing.

The United Nations is still calculating the estimates of how much money will be needed to help Turkey and Syria.

Earlier today, the Turkish Health Ministry reported that the earthquake death toll increased to 5,434, and another 31,777 people were injured.

A massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake, followed by several powerful aftershocks, hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, causing significant material damage and loss of life.