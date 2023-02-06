UrduPoint.com

Aftershocks Of 3.0 Magnitude Felt At Akkuyu NPP In Turkey, No Damage Detected - Rosatom

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Aftershocks of 3.0 Magnitude Felt at Akkuyu NPP in Turkey, No Damage Detected - Rosatom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Aftershocks of 3.0 magnitude were felt at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) construction site in Turkey, but no damage to building structures was detected, Chief Executive Officer of Akkuyu Nuclear JSC Anastasia Zoteeva said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said that a 7.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Kahramanmaras province at 01:17 GMT. As per the latest data, 284 people were killed and 2,383 were injured.

"We are all very alarmed by the information about the earthquake that occurred last night in central Turkey. Aftershocks of about 3.0 magnitude were felt here at the Akkuyu NPP site, but our specialists did not detect any damage to building structures, cranes, equipment," Zoteeva, said.

The Chief Executive Officer added that specialists are conducting large-scale diagnostic teats to ensure that construction and installation operations can be continued safely.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Turkey Nuclear Kahramanmaras SITE All

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs and Dubai Chambers discuss means to ..

Dubai Customs and Dubai Chambers discuss means to support private sector, enhanc ..

7 minutes ago
 All Parties Conference to be held in Islamabad tom ..

All Parties Conference to be held in Islamabad tomorrow

48 minutes ago
 Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a free night’s s ..

Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a free night’s stay at Fairmont The Palm

50 minutes ago
 Preparatory Meeting for the OIC 49th Council of Fo ..

Preparatory Meeting for the OIC 49th Council of Foreign Ministers Kicks Off

50 minutes ago
 Top Professional Photographers Astounded by the Ca ..

Top Professional Photographers Astounded by the Cameras of vivo V25 5G and V25e

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan, IMF will hold technical level talks toda ..

Pakistan, IMF will hold technical level talks today in Islamabad

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.