Aftershocks of 3.0 Magnitude Felt at Akkuyu NPP in Turkey, No Damage Detected - Rosatom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Aftershocks of 3.0 magnitude were felt at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) construction site in Turkey, but no damage to building structures was detected, Chief Executive Officer of Akkuyu Nuclear JSC Anastasia Zoteeva said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said that a 7.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Kahramanmaras province at 01:17 GMT. As per the latest data, 284 people were killed and 2,383 were injured.

"We are all very alarmed by the information about the earthquake that occurred last night in central Turkey. Aftershocks of about 3.0 magnitude were felt here at the Akkuyu NPP site, but our specialists did not detect any damage to building structures, cranes, equipment," Zoteeva, said.

The Chief Executive Officer added that specialists are conducting large-scale diagnostic teats to ensure that construction and installation operations can be continued safely.