Aga Khan, Leader Of Ismaili Muslims, Dies Aged 88: Foundation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2025 | 05:10 PM
Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The Aga Khan, imam of the Ismaili Muslims and head of a major development aid network, has died in Lisbon at the age of 88, his foundation announced on Wednesday.
He was the founder and president of the Aga Khan Development Network, which employs 96,000 people and finances development programmes particularly in Asia and Africa.
"His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, Aga Khan IV, 49th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims and direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), passed away peacefully in Lisbon on 4 February 2025, aged 88, surrounded by his family," the foundation said in a statement.
"The announcement of his designated successor will follow," the statement added, regarding who could become the fifth person to hold the post since the 19th century.
Present in multiple countries, notably in central and southern Asia, Africa and the middle East, the Ismaili community numbers 12 to 15 million, according to its website.
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres described the Aga Khan as "a symbol of peace, tolerance and compassion in our troubled world" following the religious leader's death.
Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Peace laureate and education campaigner, said his legacy would "live on through the incredible work he led for education, health and development around the world".
Born in Geneva, the Aga Khan spent his childhood in Kenya and was appointed in Tanzania to succeed his grandfather in 1957.
His father was passed over in the line of succession after a tumultuous marriage to American actor Rita Hayworth.
A billionaire owner of yachts and jets, the Aga Khan was a regular on the racetrack and continued the family tradition of breeding thoroughbreds.
He also ploughed a large amount of his inherited wealth into philanthropic projects.
- 'Extraordinary man of vision' -
The apolitical and secular development foundation he created in 1967 is credited with raising literacy levels in 18 countries across South and Central Asia, Africa and the Middle East.
During his lifetime, the Aga Khan was awarded honorary Canadian citizenship for his work on development and "tolerance around the world".
He also held British and Portuguese citizenship. The Ismaili leadership is based in Lisbon, where there is a significant community.
Britain's King Charles was "deeply saddened" by the death of the Aga Khan, who was "a personal friend of many years", an unnamed royal source was quoted in the British press as saying.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the Aga Khan as an "extraordinary man of vision, faith, and generosity" who "devoted his life to peace and prosperity for all".
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, praised "his exemplary commitment to culture, philanthropy and humanitarian causes".
Despite his role as the spiritual head of the Ismaili Muslims, he was reluctant to discuss Middle East conflicts, religious fundamentalism or Sunni-Shiite tensions.
islam is not a faith "of conflict or social disorder, it's a religion of peace," he told AFP in 2017.
It is used in situations which are "essentially political, but which are presented, for various reasons, in a theological context. This is simply not correct," he said.
