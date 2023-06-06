Against Civilian Infrastructure Must Stop After Destruction of Kakhovka HPP - UN Chief

Attacks directed against civilians and public infrastructure must stop immediately, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Tuesday following the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP)

"Attacks against civilians and critical civilian infrastructure must stop," Guterres said.

He added that the UN has no "independent information" on what caused the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP.