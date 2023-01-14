UrduPoint.com

Age Fraud Debate Flares Anew Around Germany's Youngest Football Star Moukoko

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Age Fraud Debate Flares Anew Around Germany's Youngest Football Star Moukoko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) Debates around alleged age fraud appear to have cost Germany's youngest football star Youssoufa Moukoko lucrative offers from Premier League, media reported on Friday.

The Borussia Dortmund striker has been hounded by claims of understating his age by four years since at least 2017 when a Hamburg registry office confirmed November 20, 2004 as his birth date. Bundesliga gives his age as 18 but media reports suggest he is actually 22.

The Cameroon-born striker's adoptive father shared his birth certificate with journalists in late November 2022 after the two had a fallout, German weekly Der Spiegel reported. The certificate was reportedly issued in the name of Yousouffa Mohamadou.

Meanwhile, German tabloid Bild said it could confirm reports by British media that the allegations of age fraud led Chelsea and Newcastle to break off talks with the teen, whose contract with Borussia is set to expire in summer.

German outlet Sky Sport reported that Moukoko's home club had made progress in talks with his agent as it seeks to sign up the prodigy for the next four years. This could bring the striker 10 million Euros ($10.8 million) as a one-off payment plus over 5 million per season.

Yet this is far from the 30 million-euro offer he initially received from Newcastle, the Bild daily reported. It cited concerns over suspected age fraud as a reason for taking the offer off the table, as an older player has less potential.

Related Topics

Football German Germany Newcastle Hamburg Progress November 2017 Media From Chelsea Premier League Borussia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Al Sayegh calls for upholding rule of law and resp ..

Al Sayegh calls for upholding rule of law and respect for UN Charter

37 minutes ago
 etisalat by e&amp; signs partnership agreement wit ..

Etisalat by e&amp; signs partnership agreement with Al Eskan Al Jamae

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Award for Public Finance holds symposium o ..

Sharjah Award for Public Finance holds symposium on its categories in Egypt

1 hour ago
 &#039;Friends Of Cancer Patients&#039; empowers st ..

&#039;Friends Of Cancer Patients&#039; empowers students to combat childhood can ..

1 hour ago
 SteelFab most innovative tech platform for metalwo ..

SteelFab most innovative tech platform for metalworks Industry

1 hour ago
 Etihad Airways named most punctual airline in Midd ..

Etihad Airways named most punctual airline in Middle East

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.